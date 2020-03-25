 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

AELP advice on providing training to furloughed apprentices

Details
Hits: 758
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mark Dawe
@AELPUK advice on providing training to furloughed apprentices

We have received a significant number of requests for advice on whether training can continue for apprentices who have been furloughed – i.e. where government contributes 80% of the apprentice’s wages and apprentices must not undertake any work during that time.

In terms of providing ongoing support for furlonged apprentices this is what the DfE guidance released on Monday said:

“Where apprentices are furloughed (granted a leave of absence) or placed on unpaid leave, or where the nature of their employment changes and no longer supports their apprenticeship, the apprentice, employer and training provider should consider whether a break in learning would be appropriate.”

Just to be clear the guidance does not say providers cannot offer training to furloughed apprentices. The AELP advice continues to be that providers should support furloughed workers and only resort to using a Break in Learning (BIL) if the apprentices doesn’t want to undertake any training whilst they are temporarily stood down from work. Hopefully most furloughed workers will be keen to carry on and make use of this unproductive period. This is the advice we are giving and most providers we are aware of are taking until advised otherwise.

Mark Dawe Chief Executive AELP 

 

Advertisement

Gower College Swansea celebrates medal winners
Sector News
23 students from Gower College Swansea have achieved medals as part of
Social distancing guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/25/social-distancing-guidance/Soc
Private Training Providers: Some hints and tips on how to keep going â€¦
Sector News
The announcement from the government this week was immensely disappoin

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bespoke curriculum on offer at Staffordshire Sixth Form
Sector News
@TheHartSchool Sixth Formâ€™s unique selling point is a bespoke curric
Education Committee inquiry launch: The impact of COVID-19 on education
Sector News
@CommonsEd - The implications of the #coronavirus pandemic for the edu
Coleg yn dathlu medalwyr
Sector News
Mae 23 o fyfyrwyr Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi ennill medalau fel rhan oâ
Gower College Swansea celebrates medal winners
Sector News
23 students from Gower College Swansea have achieved medals as part of
Social distancing guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/25/social-distancing-guidance/Soc
Private Training Providers: Some hints and tips on how to keep going â€¦
Sector News
The announcement from the government this week was immensely disappoin
Busuu Provides Free Online Language Classes for Students Affected By School Closures
Sector News
#KeepKidsLearning - @Busuu, one of the world's most popular language-l
Office for Students sets out slimmed down regulatory requirements during coronavirus pandemic EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 ON THURSDAY 26 MARCH
Sector News
The Office for Students (OfS) is announcing today that it is refocusin
Zoom lifts 40-minute limit for schools
Sector News
In the midst of global school closures, video conferencing platform Zo
Coventry College's virtual bid to bring through next generation of emergency services workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @CoventryCollege has launched its first ever virtua
Babbel offers students free language-learning amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Sector News
As schools and universities across the U.K. close, leading language le
Luminate Careers and Coaching are supporting students in an
Sector News
In these unprecedented times, it really does feel like as careers advi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page