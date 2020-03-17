 
Kendal College has taken the decision to close all of its campuses

Details
@KendalCollege closing on Monday (23 Mar) has no confirmed cases of #Coronavirus 

While Kendal College has no confirmed cases of Coronavirus, the college has taken the decision to close all of its campuses to both staff and students from 23rd March until 14th April. This closure is due to the current restrictions on social contact, mobility and self-isolation.

Principal Kelvin Nash said, "Student and staff welfare is our top priority. We are not going against government advice in closing the college, but rather we are upholding its advice in terms of limiting social mobility, and self-isolation. The college have no confirmed cases of Coronavirus, however, a number of staff and students are now in isolation due to the more stringent rules announced on Monday evening. The increased isolation of our staff has now meant that as a college we can no longer provide sufficient cover for some of our provision, or offer our learners the quality of delivery, service, and standards that they should expect from their education provider."

During the closure, Kendal College is taking additional measures to minimise the impact on students' learning, and college lecturers will advise students of the work they are expected to complete. Staff across the college will continue to support students using blended learning technology, which will enable students to have access to their peers and staff during the college closure period, as well as the potential for workshops via video conferencing, group phone discussions and email.

The College expects to reopen on 14th April following the Easter break, and updates will be posted on our website (www.kendal.ac.uk) and social media platforms.

If you have any concerns about yours or anyone else's health in relation to Coronavirus, please follow government advice. Further information regarding Coronavirus can be found on the NHS England website.

