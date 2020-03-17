 
Cardiff & Vale College motor industry student receives Fellowship of the Motor Industry Bursary at IMI Recognition Awards

Naim Ahmed wins Full-Time Student of the Year in the IMI Recognition Awards

Naim Ahmed, who is currently completing his extended Diploma in Vehicle Refinishing @CAVC has had a significant boost to his studies with a £2,000 bursary from the @The_IMI Fellowship of the Motor Industry. 

The bursary was announced at the IMI Annual Dinner where Naim, who is deaf, was also named Full-Time Student of the Year in the IMI Recognition Awards. It acknowledges the dedication and focus he has shown, despite working in a noisy environment and having his learning content relayed to him in sign language by a dedicated signer.

The Fellowship bursary is designed to assist motor industry trainees, students and apprentices through their studies. Funds contribute to the cost of training, books and other learning materials and expenses to help trainees manage the costs of their study and ensure they can excel in their chosen career.

Commenting on the bursary award, Brian Spratt, Chairman of the Fellowship said: “Naim Ahmed is clearly a highly enthusiastic and focused individual who is not allowing his deafness to affect his ambition. We therefore felt that, as well as him winning the IMI Full-Time Student Award, he should receive our annual bursary which will give him extra support to complete his studies.”

On receiving the bursary, Naim said:  “It’s good to be recognised for my hard work. I would like to work at Cardiff and Vale College after I have completed my studies so that I can offer my skills and knowledge to young people in the hope that they can also follow the path that I have.”

Lesley Wooley, Chief Operating Officer of the IMI added: “At the heart of the IMI’s mission is a desire to attract individuals from all walks of life and experience to the motor retail sector. To achieve this it is vital that no-one misses out on the opportunities.  We congratulate Cardiff and Vale College on ensuring Naim has the support he needs to learn his skills, providing a dedicated signer as required. We also congratulate Naim on having such an enthusiastic attitude towards his learning. We are sure he will go a long way.”

