National Education Union calls for school closures "at least for some time and at least in some areas"

Details
#SchoolClosureUK - @NEUnion calls for school closures from @BorisJohnson 

Below is the full text of a letter sent this morning to the Prime Minister:

17 March 2020

Dear Prime Minister

We write again following your announcements yesterday and our letter of Saturday.

In that letter we pointed to an apparent contradiction between bans on large gatherings and a refusal to close schools.

We also said we thought that it was important to engage with all the science and appealed for more information to be released on the modelling and on the effects on vulnerable school and college teachers, other staff and parents.

We have not yet seen that further information.

You announced yesterday that vulnerable people are to confine themselves for 12 weeks from this weekend.

On our understanding this includes:

pregnant women, and those who are suffering from:

We assume that on this basis teachers and other school and college staff who have these conditions or who are caring for people with those conditions, or who are over 70 should self-isolate.

We intend to advise all our members in these categories or caring for people in them to stop attending schools and colleges from next Monday at the latest. Some will do so earlier.

We also assume that the children of parents with those conditions should also avoid school or college.

This will make the running of schools all the more complicated.

Given your failure to release modelling comparing different scenarios of school closures, we are now forced to call on you to close schools, at least for some time and at least in some areas. 

We know that very many of our members who aren’t in the categories of heightened risk would be willing to volunteer to play a role in helping our society get through this crisis.

We suggest during a period of full school closure that teachers and school leaders could work on plans for more limited opening to: 

  • ensure that we can look after the children of parents who must do the work our society needs - including NHS staff, food and distribution workers, police, prison and fire brigade staff and those who are working to produce medical equipment, including hopefully industries being re purposed to produce ventilators; 
  • ensure that children on free school meals or otherwise in food poverty can eat nutritious meals;
  • support other children in need.

Of course, this could not be a full opening and it would mean substantial changes from the way schools are normally run - but we believe schools could be important community hubs. This in turn requires that SATs are abandoned and that you produce proposals on the inevitable widespread disruption to GCSE and A -level exams.

Supply teachers would also be willing to help in such ways and in any event need your support during school closure or self-isolation.

We look forward to your engagement with these ideas and we remain, as before, ready to meet with you and the Secretary of State for Education.

Kendal College has taken the decision to close all of its campuses
Sector News
@KendalCollege closing on Monday (23 Mar)Â has no confirmed cases of #
East Sussex College student wins top award in Royal Opera House Design Challenge
Sector News
@ESColleges Lewes student Charlotte Dance has won one of the top award
New government structures to coordinate response to #Coronavirus
Sector News
The Prime Minister @10DowningStreet has set up new ministerial structu
Extreme loneliness or great work life balance? How to work from home and stay mentally healthy during self-isolation due to #Coronavirus
Sector News
How to work from home and stay mentally healthy during Covid-19It canâ
North Kent College plays host to Johnstoneâ€™s Trade â€˜Young Painter of the Yearâ€™ Regional Heat
Sector News
The Johnstoneâ€™s Painter of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate t
Free training courses to help you stay safe working from home during #Coronavirus
Sector News
#StayHomeChallenge - Employers must keep people working from home safe
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws â€“ 17 Mawrth
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou
Cardiff & Vale College motor industry student receives Fellowship of the Motor Industry Bursary at IMI Recognition Awards
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, who is currently completing his extended Diploma in Vehicl
COVID-19 Community Response Program: Building 20 Apps to Help Fight Virus Globally
Sector News
Over 100 app ideas submitted by community members in the first 24 hour
Practical Sessions Highlight Career Opportunities For Female Students
Sector News
Representatives from a wide range of companies organised hands on acti
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou
Festival of Learning announces shortlisted award nominees for 2020
Sector News
@LearnWorkUK has announced its shortlisted #FestivalofLearning2020 awa

