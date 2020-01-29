 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Volvo Car UK apprenticeships help create diverse new generation of technicians

Details
Hits: 350
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#NAW2020 @VolvoCarUK is investing in a new generation of #talent through its retail #apprenticeship programme, following a highly successful year in 2019.

30 apprentices have already started the programme, with a further 100 places due to go live over the course of the year.

Roles available across the UK retail network include Service Technician, Product Specialist, Accident Repair Technician and Business Administrator.

Joanne Toomey, Volvo Car UK Leadership and Career Development Executive, commented:

“Volvo Cars is establishing itself as an industry leader in new technologies that are changing how people drive and own cars and that makes us a really exciting business in which to work. Through last year’s apprenticeship scheme we enrolled and qualified more apprentices than ever before. We are extremely proud of the scheme, which helps ensure our workforce properly reflects the society it serves across our retail network.

“We are committed to providing equal opportunities for all, and the apprenticeship programme allows us to identify the best people to join our team, no matter what their prior experience. I strongly believe that our Volvo Apprenticeship Programme is a great place for ambitious candidates who are motivated to work hard and forge a long-term career in an exciting, fast-developing industry.”

Apprentices are employed by their local Volvo retailer. Lauren Leppenwell, of Lipscomb Volvo in Canterbury, Kent, had been training for a career in dance, then moved to the travel industry before starting her Volvo apprenticeship.

Tony Hudson, General Manager of Lipscomb Volvo, explained the value of the programme for his business:

“Once again the calibre of apprenticeships we have taken on is extremely high, and we are very impressed with their enthusiasm and progress so far.

“Lauren is a clear example of how the apprenticeship scheme attracts applicants who may otherwise not have entered the automotive industry, yet who bring significant benefits to our team and the customers they will serve throughout their career.”

Lauren said: “Despite my growing fascination with cars and engines, which began at a young age when I watched Formula 1 with my Nan, a career in engineering or the automotive industry was not encouraged by my teachers. When I realised that the dance and travel professions were not for me, I spent time researching automotive career options and was excited to discover the opportunities available with Volvo.

“I am delighted to have been accepted onto the Lipscomb Volvo programme and have learnt an incredible amount in my first three months. There is a lot to remember and it is hard work, but the feeling of satisfaction when I identify and repair faults on a car is more than worth it. I am very excited about my future career with Volvo.”

Advertisement

QA opens Europeâ€™s largest corporate tech training campus in London
Sector News
A multi Â£million training campus for the worldâ€™s top #tech hubAs se
UCAS forecasts conditional unconditional offers will â€˜significantly declineâ€™ in 2020
Sector News
Offers which guarantee applicants higher education places if they make
National SEND strategy needed to end funding crisis
Sector News
Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson has today secured a meeting with the

You may also be interested in these articles:

The wrecking ball of #Brexit on overseas workers…
Sector News
After Brexit hits, seven in ten EU workers are expected to be lost and
Staff at another 14 universities can join strike action
Sector News
The number of UK universities who could be hit with strike action this
PM GUARANTEES MINIMUM FUNDING LEVELS FOR ALL SCHOOLS
Sector News
Every secondary school has been guaranteed at least £5,000 per pupil
Superdrug celebrates record year with 500 apprentices in their in-house scheme #NAW2020
Sector News
The Superdrug Apprenticeships Scheme is celebrating a record year; rea
Bureau Veritas is urging all education institutions to add a more diligent approach to safety amid shocking statistics
Sector News
Amid shocking recent statistics around the very real safety risks pres
Assembly Analytics wins Leadership and Management Solutions accolade at Bett Awards 2020
Sector News
Assembly Analytics, the analytics and benchmarking tool for Multi-Acad
VGC launch new approach to learning and development to help everyone achieve their potential
Sector News
VGC Academy launched VGC provides skilled people to major civil engine
Career Colleges Students tackle youth violence in ‘the cloud’
Sector News
78 students from four Digital Career Colleges around the country are u
QA opens Europe’s largest corporate tech training campus in London
Sector News
A multi £million training campus for the world’s top #tech hubAs se
UCAS forecasts conditional unconditional offers will ‘significantly decline’ in 2020
Sector News
Offers which guarantee applicants higher education places if they make
National SEND strategy needed to end funding crisis
Sector News
Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson has today secured a meeting with the
Double success for UK’s largest early years training provider
Sector News
Parenta Training started 2020 with not one, but two successful outcome

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Caitlin Purvis
Caitlin Purvis has published a new article: The wrecking ball of #Brexit on overseas workers… 9 hours 55 minutes ago
Gail James
Gail James has published a new article: Double success for UK’s largest early years training provider 21 hours 36 minutes ago
Career Colleges Trust
Career Colleges Trust has published a new article: CAREER COLLEGE STUDENTS TACKLE YOUTH VIOLENCE IN THE CLOUD 21 hours 39 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page