77% of students say that thinking about climate change makes them anxious

In the UK, as many as 1 in 6 young people will experience an anxiety condition at some point in their lives. An existential threat such as climate change can only heighten this anxiety.

Sam Tarca, Head of Year 9 in Trinity Church of England School, Lewisham said:

“Over the past few years climate change has increasingly brought a sense of anxiety. With the current crises being experienced throughout the world, you just need to look at the uncontrollable bushfires ravaging Australia - the impact is finally being seen as ‘real’. Increasingly, students are wanting to help but not sure how and this leaves them confused and anxious”

Sam has been a teacher for 9 years having completed his degree and teacher training in Australia. He has taught a range of year groups from Primary to A Level and specialises in History and Physical Education and has been teaching full time history over the past 7 years at Secondary level. He has also been Head of Year for the past 3 years in years 7, 8 and currently year 9. Over the past year he has been on the Extended Leadership Team and holds the post of Knowledge Lead to ensure that student knowledge is engrained into the curriculum.

Responding to eco-anxiety

How can schools and colleges respond to this? 40% of the teachers surveyed feel that their senior leadership team is not engaging in climate change as an issue. Teachers can find themselves trapped in a cycle of inaction, as they have a lack of knowledge on how to respond and limited resources (or training) to help them discuss the issue with their students. With so many teachers feeling ill-prepared to deal with eco-anxiety this can lead to paralysis and a feeling that the subject is just too tough to tackle.

This lack of action by schools compounds the problem and creates a cycle of anxiety among young people, who feel this critical issue is not seen as important by their schools. 91% of the students surveyed would like to see their school doing more to engage with them about the issues around climate change.

Turning anxiety into action

Now help is at hand, with teachers being offered a solution in the shape of a new campaign called Turning anxiety into action from online teacher resource hub, Transform Our World. Hub coordinators Global Action Plan, working with a specialist psychologist, have designed an Introductory Guide called Turning anxiety into action, which will be hosted on the Transform Our World site. The Guide is for teachers to help them manage student eco-anxiety and to facilitate conversations about climate action engagement with school leaders.

Luke Wynne, Head of Youth and Schools at Global Action Plan said:

“We work closely with teachers and have listened to what they are telling us – that they are worried and unsure of how to respond to climate anxiety. We’ve worked with partners across the Transform Our World hub to both design and curate a collection of resources to help teachers feel resilient and ready for the challenges ahead.“

Luke, a former science and physical education teacher who joined GAP in 2010 oversees all of GAP’s youth and schools programmes. He is responsible for overall stakeholder and relationship management with our key schools and youth programme partners and funders. He oversees GAP’s education team to ensure the quality, consistency and continuous improvement of GAP’s schools and youth programmes. Luke is also the network coordinator for the GAP International network.