REED ANNOUNCES AN 89% SPIKE IN JOB APPLICATIONS ON FIRST MONDAY OF 2020

REED, Britain’s leading recruitment firm, has revealed an 89% spike in job applications on the first working Monday of the new year, compared to the average Monday in December.

As well as job applications, REED’s data also shows a rise in visitors to its online site, with over 500,000 jobseekers looking for new roles across the recruitment firm’s job database.

REED’s announcement coincides with the launch of a new self-help book by James Reed, Chairman of REED. Life’s Work: 12 Proven Ways to Fast-Track Your Career is the third and final installment in James’s best-selling series including ‘Why You? 101 Interview Questions You’ll Never Fear Again’.

Released at the busiest time of the year for reed.co.uk, when on average 4.5 million job applications are made on the site during January, Life’s Work is a candid, practical and empowering book for those looking to find meaningful work at all stages of life.

Drawing on James’s 25-year career and extensive business network, the book offers unique and unexpected insights into how to build and sustain a rewarding career. Consolidated into 12 simple methods, Life’s Work challenges the existing thinking and approach to help readers power ahead.

Commenting on the figures and the launch of his new book, James REED, Chairman of REED, said:

