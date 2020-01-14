 
Borders College's I.T. Training ‘just the tool’ for Starrett employees

Collating and presenting information in the correct format is essential for any business, allowing companies to run smoothly and better engage with their customers.

Borders College Business Development Unit (BDU) recently delivered a training package to The L.S. Starrett Company Ltd, based in Jedburgh, where a number of employees learned how to make better use of Microsoft Office based programmes.

Funded through the Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF), Borders College teamed up Starrett to help design and deliver Spreadsheet and Powerpoint training for members of the company’s Regional and Local Sales Team.

Staff were brought up to speed with the software over a number of one-day sessions, aimed at improving work efficiency, and looked at various ways of using these to gather and present information in a more professional manner.

The course was very well received, with participants commenting:

“Very informative and delivered in an easy way to understand and take on board”. “Very helpful, will save me a huge amount of time going forward.”

Established in Jedburgh, Scotland in 1958, The L.S. Starrett Company Ltd has been committed to designing and manufacturing high quality tools, supplying business and distributors worldwide.

BDU Business Skills Manager, Susan Rennie commented:

“Starrett is a very forward thinking organisation with a real commitment in the development of their staff.  Delivering training to meet their organisational needs is invaluable to strengthening our working relationships and the development of their workforce. 

“We are engaging with them to deliver Office 365 training to 40 members of staff in 2020, using 2019/20 Flexible Workforce Development Funding”

Borders College looks forward to working with Starrett in the coming months.

