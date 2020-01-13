North Kent College’s Miskin Theatre’s “Jack Frost” spreads Christmas Cheer amongst London’s homeless

North Kent College’s Miskin Theatre students recently put on an amazing Christmas Show ‘Jack Frost’. The show raised a staggering £1200 from ticket sales with a further £500 being raised from charity bucket donations.

Staff and students wanted to raise enough funds to be able to create care packages to give to the homeless before Christmas Day. The funds enabled the team to create over 100 packages that included the essentials such as water, food and sleeping bags.

So, while most were enjoying their Christmas break a team of fifteen strong that included North Kent College staff and students, took to the streets of London heading directly to areas such as Oxford Street, Charing Cross and The Strand to hand out the much needed care packages.

Lindsey O’Malley-Flack, Assistant Principal, Arts and Creative Industries, said of the fundraising event “ I am so proud of everyone involved, it is a wonderful feeling to make such a difference where we can” .

