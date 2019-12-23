 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Joint talks on future of USS pension scheme announced

Details
Hits: 709
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the approach for progressing the JEP’s recommendations in relation to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).

Universities UK (UUK) welcomes the news that University and College Union (UCU) and USS will meet with UUK at talks facilitated by the chair of the Joint Expert Panel (JEP) Joanne Segars.

The recent second report from the JEP made a series of recommendations concerning the governance of USS, the 2020 valuation methodology, and the scheme's sustainability. It called for a process of meetings between the scheme's stakeholders to look to the future.

Senior members of the organisations, including UUK's Chief Executive Alistair Jarvis, UCU General Secretary Jo Grady, and USS Group Chief Executive Bill Galvin, will attend the talks. Full dates and details will be announced after Christmas.

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK, which represents 340 USS employers, said:

"There is a strong desire from all parties to work closely together on the future direction of the scheme. We look forward to developing a joint approach between the union, the trustee and employers to consider and respond to the recommendations from the JEP's second report, alongside the 2020 valuation of USS. 

"Priorities include jointly agreeing a refreshed scheme purpose and valuation principles; reforming the governance; and exploring different approaches to the valuation methodology for 2020."

Advertisement

Newbury College student designs winning bespoke Christmas card for the Mayorâ€™s office
Sector News
A special delivery from the MayorOn Tuesday 10 December, the Mayor of
Sue Pember awarded CBE for services to Adult Education
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that Sue Pember has been recognised for her work in
Adult Education staff recognised in New Year's Honours 2020
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that 5 of our members have been honoured in the Que

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners announced
Sector News
National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners were announced on
Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover
Sector News
Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre
£120 million for UK-wide festival in 2022
Sector News
Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK
New funding for Adoption Support Fund
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/23/new-funding-for-adoption-suppo
Student loan system overhaul to benefit millions of students and graduates
Sector News
Millions of graduates will be able to bin their paper statements and a
Newbury College student designs winning bespoke Christmas card for the Mayor’s office
Sector News
A special delivery from the MayorOn Tuesday 10 December, the Mayor of
Sue Pember awarded CBE for services to Adult Education
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that Sue Pember has been recognised for her work in
Adult Education staff recognised in New Year's Honours 2020
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that 5 of our members have been honoured in the Que
Remit secures two Investors in People awards
Sector News
National training provider, Remit Group, has achieved two highly prest
MAN Truck & Bus UK Appoints Remit Group as new Apprenticeship Provider
Sector News
MAN Truck and Bus UK has announced its appointment of Remit Group as t
Outstanding Schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/20/outstanding-schools/Outstandin
Global Britain to attract more top scientists with fast tracked entry
Sector News
More top scientists and researchers are to be given fast tracked entry

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 days ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Tuesday, 24 March 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 days ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Monday, 10 February 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
CT Skills
CT Skills has published a new article: Leading training provider CT Skills expand across the Midlands 4 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page