National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners announced

National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners were announced on 27 November at a glittering ceremony held in London.

Winners from across all English regions were recognised on the night, where they represented a diverse mix of industries, including engineering, education, hospitality, banking and automotive.

Now in their 16th year, the National Apprenticeship Awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding apprentices, apprentice employers and individuals to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and champion apprenticeships across England. National winners are apprenticeship exemplars, highlighting best practice across recruitment excellence, high quality training practices, diversity and career progression.

Hosted by TV presenter and documentary maker Reggie Yates, who was supported by apprentice co-host Annie Hughes, nine apprentice employer and individual winners were recognised during the national ceremony, alongside two highly commended in each category.

Apprentice employer winners include:

The BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT Award for SME Employer of the Year 2019 winner was Invotra ; highly commended were Clifton Green Primary School and Troup Bywaters + Anders

The British Army Award for Large Employer of the Year 2019 winner was Home Group Limited ; highly commended were WEC Group Limited and Zenith Vehicle Contracts Limited

The QA Award for Macro Employer of the Year 2019 winner was Mitchells & Butlers ; highly commended were BT and Lloyds Banking Group

The PeoplePlus Award for Recruitment Excellence 2019 winner was Home Group Limited; highly commended were Lloyds Banking Group and London Borough of Hackney.

Individual category winners are:

The NOCN Group Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year 2019 winner was Julie Mills from Northumberland Community Bank ; highly commended were Michal Halamicek from acdc and Ben Cornmell from Waltham Black Ltd

The Royal Navy Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year 2019 winner was Tatiana Peters from MBDA ; highly commended were Maddy Morrison from Sky Sports News and Thomas Lomas from JC Bamford Excavators Ltd

The Nuclear Decommissioning Site Licence Companies Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year 2019 winner was Louise Meredith from JC Bamford Excavators Ltd ; highly commended were Aaron Oreschnick from Pizza Hut Restaurants and Jessie Stow from Astex Pharmaceuticals;

The Lloyds Banking Group Award for Rising Star of the Year 2019 winner was Emilia Hoyle from Heat Trace Ltd ; highly commended were Alex Ingram from Lookers plc and Matthew Turner from Gemini Accident Repair Centres;

The Royal Air Force Award for Apprenticeship Champion of the Year 2019 was Dominique Unsworth from Resource Productions; highly commended were Neilesh Champaneri from Derby Homes and Joanna Moles from The John Henry Newman School.

A special recognition award was also presented on the night. Sue Husband was recognised for her impact on and commitment to apprenticeships during her time at the Education and Skills Funding Agency. Having recently announced her departure from the organisation after five and a half years, moving to Business in the Community in Wales, Miss Husband was given a standing ovation as her long list of achievements were shared with the audience.

Sue Husband receiving her special recognition award.

Keith Smith, Director, Apprenticeships Group, ESFA said:

“Apprenticeships are an exciting option for both apprentice and employer and the national winners showcased wonderfully the benefits apprenticeships bring to the lives of individuals and the difference they make in the workplace. This annual celebration of apprenticeships is important to our sector, as employer and individual winners alike inspire, encourage and promote the brilliance of apprenticeships.

“I was delighted to see such a broad range of industries represented – in winning and highly commended entries – and I look forward to seeing how the careers of apprentices blossom and the benefits reaped by employers following their win.

“Congratulations once again to all national finalists; many thanks to the sponsors whose contribution makes the whole awards calendar the success it is and well done to all for another fantastic year for apprenticeships

“I finally want to acknowledge the winner of the special recognition award. Sue Husband has been formidable in her time with the Agency and her drive, ambition and tenacity was behind the apprenticeship reforms of 2017. She is valued and will be missed as she takes up her new role.”

The awards form a key part of the Department for Education’s wider ‘Fire it Up’ campaign which aims to raise awareness of the greater variety of apprenticeships on offer for people of all ages and backgrounds and ignite positive conversations around apprenticeships across England.