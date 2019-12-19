 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages

Details
Hits: 325
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Charlie Ball, Head of Higher Education Intelligence at HECSU Prospects

Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to analysis by HECSU Prospects published in a new report on Skill Shortages in the UK.

The Universities UK agency responsible for student and graduate employability analysed data in the government’s Employer Skills Survey 2017 to identify the main industries and occupations facing skills shortages in the UK and why so many vacancies are proving so hard to fill.

Of just under 309,000 vacancies in 169 different professional occupations, employers found it hard to fill a third. Vacancies that employers found hard to fill, specifically because applicants lacked relevant skills, qualifications or experience, accounted for 22%.

The top five hard-to-fill vacancies were nurses, programmers and software development professionals, HR officers, medical practitioners, and welfare and housing associate professionals.

These are also in the top ten roles taken by new graduates, suggesting that even though thousands of graduates enter those jobs every year, employers still find positions difficult to recruit and that supply and demand of graduates may not be as well matched as the economy requires.

While HECSU Prospects found that a low number of applicants with the required skills was a common reason that vacancies were so hard to fill, applicants were failing to demonstrate sufficient work experience.

Nearly a third of employers reported lack of work experience as the reason they were unable to fill managerial roles (28.6%) and associate professional positions (27.6%).

The Institute of Student Employers reported firms had recruited 4% less interns this year than last year and offered 7% less placements

Charlie Ball, Head of Higher Education Intelligence at HECSU Prospects said: “Some of the more difficult recruitment challenges faced by employers trying to recruit professional workers come at managerial level and so this analysis is not merely a guide to demand for new graduates, but also an indication of where graduate development may need some focus.

“Particularly the need for graduates to have some form of work experience so they can develop and demonstrate key skills to employers is vital. It’s concerning that there seems to be less appetite for work experience among business this year. We have evidence to support that it is fundamental, not only to boosting employability, but to tackling skills shortages.”

Advertisement

A City College Plymouth Decorating Student to Train for â€˜Skills Olympicsâ€™
Sector News
@cityplym Decorating Student to Train for @WorldSkillsUK A City Colle
Former Barnsley College Construction student wins Gold at national competition
Sector News
Former @barnsleycollege apprentice, Adam Batty, is celebrating after w
Barking & Dagenham College supports women into construction
Sector News
@BarkingCollege supports #WomenIntoConstructionBarking & Dagenham

You may also be interested in these articles:

GB Sports success for Uxbridge College student Trudie
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege Sports student Trudie Roper is celebrating gymnastics
Falcon Education Academies Trust, schools' financial health and higher education
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/19/falcon-education-academies-tru
A City College Plymouth Decorating Student to Train for ‘Skills Olympics’
Sector News
@cityplym Decorating Student to Train for @WorldSkillsUK A City Colle
Former Barnsley College Construction student wins Gold at national competition
Sector News
Former @barnsleycollege apprentice, Adam Batty, is celebrating after w
Barking & Dagenham College supports women into construction
Sector News
@BarkingCollege supports #WomenIntoConstructionBarking & Dagenham
BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA
Sector News
Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional Colle
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per
Boost for young people with learning disabilities as expansion of West London internship programme announced
Sector News
West London has some of the most successful Supported Internship progr
Imperial graduate named one of Europe’s most innovative entrepreneurs
Sector News
Leslie Nooteboom, co-founder of Humanising Autonomy, has been named as
Get ‘Fired Up’ for National Apprenticeship Week 2020 #NAW2020
Sector News
Employers are asked to open their doors in a nationwide series of #Loo
What was the Best Year for Britain in the past decade?
Sector News
The year 2012 has been named the ‘Best Year’ of the 2010s, accordi
Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?
Sector News
Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Uxbridge College
Uxbridge College has published a new article: GB Sports success for Uxbridge College student Trudie 11 hours 8 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses is now a featured video. 14 hours 50 minutes ago
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 14 hours 53 minutes ago

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page