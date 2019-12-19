Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities

The Nisai Group has recently joined forces with double Paralympic gold medallist, Danielle Brown, to provide programmes which will allow students to enhance their personal development, improve their academic performance and mental health & wellbeing. The aim of the programme is to focus on the needs of the individual and help them develop, raise aspirations and get the best results possible.

David Lester, Learning Services Director of Nisai Group, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Danielle Brown to give students the opportunity to make a practical difference to their mental health & wellbeing. This is an incredibly worthwhile initiative and we are delighted to support it.”

Danielle Brown, Paralympic gold medallist, commented: “I am really excited about this partnership with the Nisai Group. They run some awesome initiatives in the education sector and I am looking forward to making a big difference to more young people by working together.”

Danielle Brown believes that ‘everyone has mental health’ and suggests that we should be proactive, rather than reactive, as it certainly determines and impacts everyone’s ‘Journey To Success’. Danielle has partnered with Nisai to deliver inspirational and sustainable online programmes to support students throughout their academic career.

