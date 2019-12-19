Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?

Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number of European cities to see how they compare when it comes to job salaries. The study allows users to see the average weekly working hours and the average paid holiday from each country across the continent.
One popular occupation is that of a teacher. If you were to look at working in another European country, which would pay you the highest?
Totally Money's results found that:
Switzerland has the highest average salary, with £73,286
The UK came in at second with an average of £42,344
France placed 3rd with an average of £37,772
As a teacher, if you're interested in working in one of the studied countries, the research also looked at the average weekly working hours.
The table below shows the countries with the highest weekly working hours:
Country
Hours Worked
Ranking
Greece
42
1st
Switzerland
42
2nd
Sweden
40
3rd
Paid Annual Leave
A concern for many workers, the number of annual leave holidays we receive is an important factor to our work vs life balance. The study shows how many days each country offers for paid leave. Ranking as number one, Greece offers the most with 29 days. Germany, along with four other countries, offer the lowest with just 20 days.
Country
Number of Holiday Leave
Ranking
Greece
29
1st
France
25
5th
Germany
20
8th
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.