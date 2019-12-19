 
Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?

Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number of European cities to see how they compare when it comes to job salaries. The study allows users to see the average weekly working hours and the average paid holiday from each country across the continent. 

One popular occupation is that of a teacher. If you were to look at working in another European country, which would pay you the highest? 

Totally Money's results found that:

  • Switzerland has the highest average salary, with £73,286
  • The UK came in at second with an average of £42,344
  • France placed 3rd with an average of £37,772
As a teacher, if you're interested in working in one of the studied countries, the research also looked at the average weekly working hours. 

The table below shows the countries with the highest weekly working hours: 

Country

Hours Worked

     Ranking

Greece

          42

     1st

Switzerland 

          42              

     2nd

Sweden

          40

     3rd

Paid Annual Leave

A concern for many workers, the number of annual leave holidays we receive is an important factor to our work vs life balance. The study shows how many days each country offers for paid leave. Ranking as number one, Greece offers the most with 29 days. Germany, along with four other countries, offer the lowest with just 20 days. 

Country

Number of Holiday Leave 

Ranking 

Greece

             29

1st

France

             25

5th

Germany 

             20

8th

 

