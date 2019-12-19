Get ‘Fired Up’ for National Apprenticeship Week 2020 #NAW2020

Employers are asked to open their doors in a nationwide series of #LookBeyond events to bring apprentices, parents and teachers together and fire up conversation around apprenticeships

National Apprenticeship Week 2020 will take place from 3 to 9 February next year. For the first time, the week has been extended to include the weekend, giving the entire apprenticeship community more opportunity to get involved with activities.

Toolkits are now available, so supporters of National Apprenticeship Week 2020 can start thinking about how they can get involved, to encourage parents, teachers, employers and young people to ‘Look Beyond’, and celebrate the diversity and value that apprenticeships bring to employers, apprentices and communities across England today.

We are encouraging the apprenticeship community to get behind the week in a number of ways:

Employers : support our ‘Making Impact’ theme by hosting events in the workplace, over the course of the week, with parent panels, workplace tours, apprentice and manager Q&As and presentations from current and past apprentices. Employers can also join the #AskAnEmployer Q&A on Twitter, taking place from 12 to 2pm on Thursday 6 February

: support our ‘Making Impact’ theme by hosting events in the workplace, over the course of the week, with parent panels, workplace tours, apprentice and manager Q&As and presentations from current and past apprentices. Employers can also join the #AskAnEmployer Q&A on Twitter, taking place from 12 to 2pm on Thursday 6 February Apprentices : encourage your employer to host an event for potential apprentices and parents and take part in our social media ‘Making Impact’ activity by sharing graphics and content with your followers. Apprentices can also join the #AskAnApprentice Q&A on Twitter, taking place from 12 to 2pm on Wednesday 5 February

: encourage your employer to host an event for potential apprentices and parents and take part in our social media ‘Making Impact’ activity by sharing graphics and content with your followers. Apprentices can also join the #AskAnApprentice Q&A on Twitter, taking place from 12 to 2pm on Wednesday 5 February Teachers : join the Big Assembly broadcast, taking place on 3 February and host a parents evening with experts, including the Apprenticeship Support and Knowledge for Schools and Colleges programme, current apprentices and parents of apprentices

: join the Big Assembly broadcast, taking place on 3 February and host a parents evening with experts, including the Apprenticeship Support and Knowledge for Schools and Colleges programme, current apprentices and parents of apprentices Parents: share your experience of having a child complete an apprenticeship and the benefits you’ve seen it deliver for them, either in your local school, child’s workplace or across social media channels; please also encourage your child to share their positive apprenticeship experiences where they can too.