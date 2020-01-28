Why You Haven’t Missed the Boat on Apprenticeships After 30

It's never too late to learn a new skill. Many people feel stuck in a job or career path that simply isn't suited to them. We often fall into the trap of believing that the choices we made when we left school (or earlier) define our future prospects. Challenging this idea and changing the course of your career later in life can be daunting. For many, embarking on an adult apprenticeship scheme feels like a hugh risk. Doubts will rattle around your head: what if it doesn't work out? What if I'm not good enough? What if I can't find a job in this field? Is there no going back?

As daunting a choice as it is, you have not missed the boat on apprenticeships after 30! In fact, most employers will respect the fact that you;ve gone outside your comfort zone and are driven enough to change the course of your life. They will appreciate the risk you have taken and know that you're serious about a career in your chosen field - something that they may feel less confident about in relation to younger apprentices. If you're considering embarking on an apprenticeship scheme, read on to find out why you should transform your life for the better!

Financing

The financial side of giving up your current job to embark on an apprenticeship scheme can be off-putting. However, most businesses will support you as best they can, and with the promise of a more highly paid full-time job at the end of the scheme, it will all be worth it! Furthermore, if you’re over 24 and applying for an advanced-level apprenticeship or a higher apprenticeship, you may be eligible for adult skills funding from Student Finance England. This loan isn’t dependant on income and there are no credit checks, so everyone should be entitled to financial help while undergoing one of these apprenticeships.

Job security

If you’re looking for a career change, but have reservations regarding job security, then an apprenticeship should hold much more appeal than going back to university. Although taking new classes and learning new skills should always be encouraged, many advanced learners leave their university course wondering, “What’s next?”. If all goes to plan, you won’t need to worry about this ominous prospect with an apprenticeship. In an apprenticeship, your employer will be training you up with the plan of keeping you on after your course is completed. If you are successful, you will benefit from a substantial pay-rise, increased job responsibility, and job security.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Careers Information on AJS Compared to attending a college or university to qualify in a class, t Careers Information on AJS Save the date to kick-start your career in AccountancyStrong numeracy Careers Information on AJS It seems that the highest paying jobs on the market are those that req

Back to school

A wonderful thing about embarking on an apprenticeship later in life is that you’re never too old to learn. Especially for those who have remained in the same uninspiring job for a long time, there is no limit to the doors an apprenticeship might open. With apprenticeships being offered in so many sectors, from banks to electric motor repair companies, this is a great way to embark on a brand new career path without forking out for university funds.

Apprenticeships will take you through the entire learning process and they allow you to go from novice to expert in your desired field at an impressive rate. The hands-on approach will let you step straight into your dream job with the utmost confidence, and you won’t have to worry about stepping out of the world of work and returning to education. Whether you need to change your job for financial reasons, to move away from a manual job if your physical ability has decreased, or if you just need a fresh start, an apprenticeship could be perfect for you!