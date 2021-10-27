Guidance for software suppliers and people developing internal software

Applies to England

Mainstream funding calculation rule-base for adult skills 2019 to 2020

PDF, 1.39MB, 116 pages

Mainstream funding calculation rule-base for adult skills 2018 to 2019

PDF, 1.69MB, 78 pages

Details

The mainstream funding calculations rule-base for adult skills guides on this page are for years 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020.

Future years will be on their own guidance page and available in the document collection young people funding calculations.

Published 27 October 2021