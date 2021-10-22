Information on who is eligible for undergraduate, postgraduate and further education financial support from Student Finance England.

Applies to England

Documents

New eligibility rules for home fee status and student finance for the 2021 to 2022 academic year

Ref: DfE-00218-2020PDF, 181KB, 9 pages

Access to student finance in England: joining family members under the EU Settlement Scheme

HTML

Access to student finance in England: late applications to the EU Settlement Scheme

HTML

Student finance eligibility for people from the British overseas territories for the 2022 to 2023 academic year

HTML

Details

Information on the eligibility requirements for undergraduate, postgraduate and further education financial support from Student Finance England.

It may be useful for:

  • higher education institutions
  • further education providers
  • prospective students from:
    • the UK
    • the EU
    • the rest of the world
  • anyone with an interest in student finance in England
Published 21 December 2020
Last updated 22 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added information on student finance eligibility for people from the British overseas territories for the academic year 2022 to 2023.

  2. Added policy notes on the rights to home fee status and student support for people covered by the Withdrawal Agreements who make a valid late application to the EU Settlement Scheme, and rights for joining family members under the EU Settlement Scheme.

  3. Updated 'New eligibility rules for home fee status and student finance for the 2021 to 2022 academic year' with additional information for Irish citizens living in the EEA and Switzerland.

  4. Added 'EU Settlement Scheme grace period'.

  5. Updated document to provide more details on family members of UK nationals and students living in the crown dependencies.

  6. First published.

