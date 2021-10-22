Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Documents

No finding: Mr Calum Britton

Details

Teacher’s name: Mr Calum Britton

Location teacher worked: Hampshire, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 11 to 13 October 2021

Outcome type: No finding

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Calum Britton, formerly employed in Hampshire, south east England.

The professional conduct panel did not find the case proved. This statement is published at the request of Mr Calum Britton.

