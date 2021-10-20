Regional Winners from the National Apprenticeship Awards 2021 have been announced, celebrating employers, apprentices and champions from a wide range of industries and occupations
Tuesday 19 October marks the start of the National Apprenticeship Awards 2021 regional finals, with virtual ceremonies taking place to recognise apprentice employers, apprentices, Rising Stars and Champions up and down the country.
Back for their 18th year, the National Apprenticeship Awards highlight the benefits apprenticeships bring to individuals, businesses, and local communities, and celebrate the successes of those that have gone above and beyond to make a difference.
Over 1,000 entries from apprentice employers, apprentices, and apprenticeship champions have been received this year from all over England. The breadth of industries and sectors recognised highlights the broad appeal of apprenticeships, and how employers and individuals are continuing to build business and career success through apprenticeships.
Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said:
As the new Minister for Skills, I’m a major believer in what apprenticeships can do for employers, the economy, and the apprentices themselves, so a huge congratulations to everyone taking part in these regional finals.
Apprenticeships are incubators of greatness. These nominees are showing just how much potential apprenticeships have to offer opportunities and skills on the job. Good luck to everyone involved.
I very much hope you all enjoy a fantastic ceremony and celebrate the achievements and successes of apprenticeships in your region, and I thank you very much for all you do.
Director of Apprenticeships, Education and Skills Funding Agency Peter Mucklow added:
Apprentices and apprentice employers are really flying the flag for apprenticeships at this time, and I admire that commitment to rebuild our economy and drive change.
I am also delighted to see the ‘Apprentices in Action’ mini-series, which has been supported by EY, and I cannot wait to see some of the amazing stories that have and will be shared.
This year the Apprentices in Action series, presented by EY, follows on from the success of last year’s ‘Apprentices on the Frontline’ campaign where we celebrated and recognised employers who retained apprentices and supported them to do outstanding things throughout the pandemic.
For 2021, we will be focussing on how employers and apprentices are contributing to business recovery and highlighting those who have shown their ongoing resilience.
The Special Recognition Award winner will be selected from a short list of the most inspirational ‘Apprentices in Action’ stories and will be announced at the National Ceremony.
Winners and highly commended announced in the Yorkshire and The Humber are:
Employer categories winners and highly commended:
- The BCS for SME Employer of the Year is Town Hall Group. Resolve is highly commended.
- The British Army Award for Large Employer of the Year winner is Wakefield Metropolitan District Council. LabCorp is highly commended.
- The Macro Employer of the Year winner is Lloyds Banking Group. Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust is highly commended.
- The Award for Recruitment Excellence winner is LabCorp. Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust is highly commended.
Individual categories winners and highly commended:
- The Marshall Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year is Isla Williams. Rhyanna Razey is highly commended.
- The BT Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year winner is Thomas Smetana. Ashley McKenzie is highly commended.
- The Royal Navy Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year is Martin McCutcheon. Robyn Bursnell is highly commended.
- The Lloyds Banking Group Award for Rising Star of the Year winner is Kyle Parr. Jade Taylor is highly commended.
Winners and highly commended announced in North West are:
Employer categories winners and highly commended:
- The BCS for SME Employer of the Year is Inspire Childrens Services. The Forshaw Group is highly commended.
- The British Army Award for Large Employer of the Year winner is AJ Bell plc. Electricity North West Limited is highly commended.
- The Macro Employer of the Year winner is North West Ambulance Services NHS Trust. Sodexo is highly commended.
- The Award for Recruitment Excellence winner is Electricity North West Limited. Inspire Childrens Services is highly commended.
Individual categories winners and highly commended:
- The Marshall Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year is Destiny-Mya Robinson. Lydia Halliwell is highly commended.
- The BT Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year winner is Ashleigh Lewis. Elle Barnett is highly commended.
- The Royal Navy Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year is Khadija Al-Selini. Charlie Hewitt is highly commended.
- The Lloyds Banking Group Award for Rising Star of the Year winner is Cameron Ackroyd. Remsha Asif is highly commended.
- The Royal Air Force Award for Apprenticeship Champion of the Year is Phoebe Jay. Martin Norris is highly commended.
Regional ceremonies take place between 19 and 25 October, with the national ceremony broadcast taking place on Wednesday 1 December.
You can watch the National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 national ceremony highlights on YouTube.
Follow Apprenticeships on Twitter and LinkedIn to keep up to date with all the latest awards information.Published 20 October 2021