Allocation data for 16 to 19 institutions funded by Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

Applies to England

16 to 19 funding allocations: 2021 to 2022 academic year

16 to 19 allocation data: 2021 to 2022 academic year

Education and Skills Funding Agency funds colleges, schools, academies and other institutions. This information explains how we allocated funding for 16 to 19 education in academic year 2021 to 2022, including for those providers that opted into the 16 to 19 tuition fund.

The workbook’s notes pages explain how to use the different sections of the documents and more about the datasets.

The HTML document explains more about the datasets and sets out the changes to 16 to 19 funding.

Published 20 October 2021