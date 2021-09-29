Use our new employers toolkit to ensure your creative business is adopting an inclusive approach to hiring and progressing staff from low socio-economic backgrounds.

Socio-economic Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit: Creative Industries

PDF, 7MB, 87 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Background to the research informing the toolkit

PDF, 196KB, 8 pages

Our new toolkit is designed to provide employers in the creative industries with tailored guidance on build a diverse workforce that is inclusive of staff from poorer backgrounds.

The document points employers to guidance that will:

  • ensure talented and skilled job seekers from less privileged backgrounds are not overlooked
  • increase staff socio-economic diversity
  • encourage inclusion
Published 29 September 2021