This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes and movement in the childcare sector as at 31 March 2016.
Documents
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016: key findings
MS Word Document, 244KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016: key findings
PDF, 320KB, 11 pages
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016: charts and tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.9MB
Childcare provider level data as at 31 March 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 47.1MB
Childcare provider data as at 31 March 2016
View onlineDownload CSV 8.26MB
Childminder provider data as at 31 March 2016
View onlineDownload CSV 8.02MB
Closed childcare provider data as at 31 March 2016
View onlineDownload CSV 6.29MB
Childcare inspection data 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2016 (provisional) and 1 September 2015 to 31 December 2015 (revised)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.35MB
Childcare inspection data 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2016: provisional
View onlineDownload CSV 1.33MB
Childcare inspection data 1 September 2015 to 31 December 2015: revised
View onlineDownload CSV 1.69MB
Childcare providers and inspections: methodology and quality report
PDF, 308KB, 12 pages
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016: pre-release access list
PDF, 145KB, 1 page
Details
These statistics cover childcare in England and are made up of:
- key findings, charts and tables in PDF and Word format
- tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel format
The data covers:
- registered childcare providers and places as at 31 March 2016
- movement in childcare sector between 31 December 2015 and 31 March 2016
- most recent inspection outcomes as at 31 March 2016
- provisional data for inspections completed between 1 January and 31 March 2016
- revised data for inspections completed between 1 September 2015 and 31 December 2015
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates
We have made revisions to the Excel and csv data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.
First published.