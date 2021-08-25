Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 25 August 2021

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 25 August 2021

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 25 August 2021

HTML

Details

Information for further education

ArticleTitle
Informationremoving funding approval from qualifications with low or no ESFA-funded enrolments
Informationapprenticeships initial assessment to recognise prior learning guidance
Informationnew Learning Aim Class Codes for Essential Digital Skills
Informationnew data upload facility to the publish to the course directory
Informationeducational setting status form to resume from Thursday 26 August
Informationurgent reminder for colleges to check home test kit stock levels
Informationtest kits instructions
Informationvolunteer ATS workforce support for colleges
Informationjoint AoC-DfE webinar on testing, vaccinations and outbreak management

Information for academies

ArticleTitle
Informationbusiness rates consultation results published
Informationhigh needs funding operational guide 2022 to 2023
Informationremoving funding approval from qualifications with low or no ESFA-funded enrolments
Informationattendance expectation

Information for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Reminderpost-16 funding from ESFA 2020 to 2021 Chief Finance Officers Certification
Informationhigh needs funding operational guide 2022 to 2023
Informationbusiness rates consultation results published
Informationremoving funding approval from qualifications with low or no ESFA-funded enrolments
Informationattendance expectations
