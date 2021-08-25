Summary

We are seeking views on revisions to the current version of the ‘Teacher misconduct: the prohibition of teachers’ advice.

Consultation description

This consultation asks a number of questions and sets out revisions relating to how professional conduct panels review teacher misconduct in England.

The proposed revisions provide clarification on the factors relating to decisions leading to the prohibition of teachers from the teaching profession.

Teacher misconduct: the prohibition of teachers - government consultation

