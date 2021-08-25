Statistics in this bulletin cover key information on the Training for Success programme in Northern Ireland including the number of starts and leavers, occupancy and qualifications achieved.

Documents

Training for Success 2013/2017: Quarterly Statistics from May 2013 to April 2021.

http://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/training-success-statistics

Details

To monitor information relating to Training for Success in Northern Ireland.

Postgraduate scholarships for international students
Resources
You can apply for a postgraduate scholarship from the UK government to
ESFA Update: 25 August 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Learning Aims Reference Service (LARS): Category codes
Resources
Definitions and guidance for each category on the Learning Aim Referen

Published 25 August 2021