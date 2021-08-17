The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Bexley Grammar School.

Documents

ADA3786: Bexley Grammar School

PDF, 136KB, 4 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3786

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Bexley London Borough Council

Admission authority: The Governing Board of Bexley Grammar School

Published 17 August 2021