The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Dame Alice Owen’s School.

Documents

ADA3787: Dame Alice Owen’s School

PDF, 209KB, 13 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3787

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - not upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Hertfordshire County Council

Admission authority: The academy trust for Dame Alice Owen’s School, Hertfordshire

Published 17 August 2021