You might need to apply to Ofsted and provide them with certain information if you are connected with a children's social care service.

You can no longer use the outdated PDF version of this form. If you post that to Ofsted after 1 July 2021 it will not be accepted.

Who needs to apply

Ofsted needs to know about everyone with a governance or management role in a registered children’s social care service to make sure they are suitable to be around children.

You need to apply if you are involved in the governance or running of the service.

You must apply to be connected to the registration if you are:

  • a director, company secretary, treasurer or trustee
  • a responsible individual

You must also apply to be part of the official registration where you are:

  • an individual provider
  • a manager
  • a member of a business partnership

You need to do this:

Organisations set up for another purpose than providing social care

Directors do not need to apply if they are connected to a different part of the organisation that does not provide social care.

What you will need

You will need:

Directors and DBS checks

You do not have to get a DBS check unless you are also going to be the responsible individual for your service.

Fees

If you are a manager, there may be a one-off registration fee. The amount depends on the type and size of the service.

Apply now

Apply to be connected with a children’s social care service

Residential holiday schemes for disabled children must contact Ofsted instead.

After you give us your details

We will review your information and contact you if we need more details.

We will carry out checks with your referees and relevant local authorities.

After this we will get in touch to arrange an interview.

Residential holiday schemes for disabled children

If you want to tell us you are joining a registered holiday scheme for disabled children you must contact Ofsted by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Help

If you need help with your application, call 0300 123 1231 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

If you need an accessible version, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 27 May 2020
Last updated 12 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. Clarified that responsible individuals only have to use this service when a new provider is applying to register with Ofsted. This is not a change in policy or law.

  2. Out of date PDF form removed. If you wish to join a residential holiday scheme for disabled children, you must follow the instructions to contact Ofsted.

  3. First published.

