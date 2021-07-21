Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 21 July 2021

ESFA Update academies: 21 July 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 21 July 2021

FOI: early years dataset as at 31 August 2017
FOI: early years dataset as at 31 December 2017
FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2018
Items for further education

Reminderthe Further Education Workforce Data Collection is now open
ReminderFE teacher training grants and bursaries for 2021 to 2022 academic year
Reminderthe deadline for the FE Professional Development Grants pilot is Monday 26 July
Reminderusing the Learner Entry Tool
Reminderone week left to enter the National Apprenticeship Awards
Informationskills training boosted across the country
InformationCollege Accounts Direction supplementary bulletin for 2020 to 2021
Informationexternal assurance on subcontracting controls 2020 to 2021 returns by Document Exchange
Informationfunding eligibility for the repeat year offer for 2021 and 2022
Informationupdate to the 16 to 19 tuition fund guidance
informationExceptional learning support (ELS) for 2021 to 2022
InformationESFA adult education (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2021 to 2020
InformationESFA funded adult education budget (AEB) performance management review 2021 to 2022
Informationqualification achievement rates for 2021 to 2022
Information14 to 16 EFA and 16 to 19 EFA validity
Informationapprenticeship service file upload specification release
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

Items for academies

Reminderbudget forecast returns due by 27 July
InformationAcademies Accounts Direction 2020 to 2021 supplementary bulletin
Informationschools funding arrangements 2022 to 2023
Informationfunding eligibility for the repeat year offer for 2021 and 2022
Informationupdate to the 16 to 19 tuition fund guidance
InformationReception Baseline Assessment
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

Items for local authorities

Informationschools funding arrangements 2022 to 2023
Informationsustainable high needs systems – lessons learned from the ‘safety valve’ intervention programme
Informationupdated 2021 to 2022 dedicated schools grant allocations
Informationdedicated schools grant (DSG) deficit management plan
Reminderthe Further Education Workforce Data Collection is now open
Informationfunding eligibility for the repeat year offer for 2021 and 2022
Informationupdate to the 16 to 19 tuition fund guidance
InformationESFA adult education (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2021 to 2020
InformationESFA funded adult education budget (AEB) performance management review 2021 to 2022
InformationReception Baseline Assessment
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)
Published 21 July 2021