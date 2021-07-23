Non-statutory curriculum guidance for the early years foundation stage.

Documents

Development Matters

PDF, 25.6MB, 128 pages

Details

Development Matters offers a top-level view of how children develop and learn for all early years practitioners, including:

  • childminders
  • staff in nurseries
  • nursery schools
  • school nursery and reception classes in school

The guidance can help meet the requirements of the early years foundation stage (EYFS) statutory framework.

Published 3 March 2017
Last updated 23 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated pages 50 and 54 of the guidance to re-insert text from the previously published version.

  2. An updated version of Development Matters.

  3. First published.

