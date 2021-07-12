Summary

This joint consultation by the Department for Education and Ofqual invites your views on proposed adaptations to the assessment of GCSEs and GCE AS and A levels for students in England taking exams in summer 2022. A separate but related consultation on proposed changes to assessments for vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) in the 2021 to 2022 academic year is taking place.

These proposals are made in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has disrupted education during the current (2020 to 2021) and previous (2019 to 2020) academic years. This consultation covers the arrangements for exams and assessments to be taken in summer 2022 in light of this disruption and uncertainty about the continuing impact of the pandemic over the coming academic year.

The proposals take account of the responses Ofqual received to its consultations on qualifications in July and December 2020, as well as more recent discussions with stakeholders. The proposals are in addition to the changes to non-exam assessment (NEA) and fieldwork requirements for summer 2022 which were confirmed by Ofqual on 16 June following consultation.

This consultation proposes a package of measures to help mitigate the impact of disruption to students’ education, and seeks views on proposals on the following areas:

  • choice of topics in GCSE English literature, history, ancient history and choice of content in GCSE geography
  • changes to the requirements for the delivery of practical activities in science subjects, and assessment in art and design
  • the provision of advance information on the focus of the content of exams, in the majority of subjects at GCSE, AS and A level
  • the provision of support materials in GCSE mathematics, physics and combined science exams

Proposed changes to the assessment of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2022

Published 12 July 2021
Last updated 12 July 2021