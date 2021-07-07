Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 7 July 2021

ESFA Update academies: 7 July 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 7 July 2021

Apply to access the Longitudinal Education Outcomes (LEO) dataset
Guidance on how to apply to access the LEO standard extract
Evidence summary: COVID-19 - children, young people and education settings
DfE paper summarising evidence in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic
Impact assessment: Equality analysis for the Kickstart Scheme
The Kickstart scheme is specifically targeted at 16 to 24s

Further Education

Actionsupport the Institute of Technology (IoT) celebration tomorrow
Informationapply for the incentive payment for hiring a new apprentice
Informationupdates apprenticeship funding rules for 2021 to 2022
Informationwebinar for training providers on the 2021 to 2022 apprenticeship funding rules
Informationchanges to T Level funding guidance to include further detail on programme cost weighting
InformationPost-16 Monitoring: Reports Dashboard, survey and recording loans provision
Informationfunding for delivering testing
Informationpostcode files and guidance
InformationThe National Apprenticeship Awards 2021 are now open for entries
Informationresources for working with employers new to the apprenticeship service
Informationpublication of 2021 Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSIE)

Academies

ActionAccess and submit your budget forecast return (BFR) 2021
Informationadditional funding for those currently undertaking induction
Informationreformed National Professional Qualifications (NPQ)
Informationupdated model articles of association
InformationAcademy finance professionals – Power Hour
Informationchanges to T Level funding guidance to include further detail on programme cost weighting
InformationPost-16 Monitoring: Reports Dashboard, survey and recording loans provision
Informationcall for academies to submit historic claims for unclaimed years
InformationThe National Apprenticeship Awards 2021 are now open for entries
Informationsupporting International Teachers – expanded eligibility

Local Authority

Informationadditional funding for those currently undertaking induction
Informationreformed National Professional Qualifications (NPQ)
Informationschool improvement, monitoring and brokering grant: updated grant conditions
Informationchanges to T Level funding guidance to include further detail on programme cost weighting
InformationPost-16 Monitoring: Reports Dashboard, survey and recording loans provision
Informationpostcode files and guidance
InformationThe National Apprenticeship Awards 2021 are now open for entries
Informationpublication of 2021 Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSIE)
