DfE paper summarising evidence in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly around children, young people and education settings, from Step 4 of the government’s roadmap.

Evidence summary: COVID-19 - children, young people and education settings July 2021

Evidence summary: COVID-19 - children, young people and education settings February 2021

The paper should be viewed in context. It is the best assessment of the evidence at the time of writing (July 2021).

The picture is developing rapidly and the Department for Education regularly reviews data, analysis, evidence and advice from a number of different sources.

These include:

  • the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE)
  • Public Health England
  • the Office for National Statistics
  • the Joint Biosecurity Centre
  • other relevant sources
Published 22 February 2021
Last updated 7 July 2021

  1. Added the 'Evidence summary: COVID-19 for July 2021' publication.

  2. First published.

