The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Lisa Howes

Teacher reference number: 9654272

Teacher’s date of birth: 11 October 1972

Location teacher worked: Halstead, south east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 7 to 8 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Lisa Howes, formerly employed in Halstead, south east of England.

Teacher misconduct

Published 7 July 2021