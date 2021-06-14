Ofqual is consulting on proposed revisions to the way the Exam Procedures Review Service (EPRS) will operate for qualifications awarded in summer 2021.

Ofqual has today (14 June) published a consultation on proposed changes to the Terms of Reference for EPRS which will affect relevant qualifications awarded in summer 2021 only.

EPRS is an Ofqual process to consider whether an awarding organisation followed an appropriate process when it determined the learner’s result and when it considered any review or appeal in respect of that result.

The proposed changes in the consultation will only affect the relevant qualifications awarded in summer 2021. The changes concern how EPRS will operate this year and who may make an application.

Anyone wishing to respond to our consultation can fill out a short survey accessible from the consultation page, which is open until 11:45pm on Monday 28 June.

Â£3.4 million to expand The Duke of Edinburgh's Award in schools
Resources
Department for Education investment will support pupils in deprived sc
Open consultation: Terms of Reference for EPRS in summer 2021
Resources
Summary Proposed revisions to the way the Exam Procedures Review Servi
Terms of Reference for EPRS in summer 2021
Resources
Summary Proposed revisions to the way the Exam Procedures Review Servi

Published 14 June 2021