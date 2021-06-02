Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Miss Emma Rule

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Miss Emma Rule

Teacher reference number: 1146905

Teacher’s date of birth: 4 June 1988

Location teacher worked: Ashbourne, east midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 10 to 13 May 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Miss Emma Rule, formerly employed in Ashbourne, east midlands.

