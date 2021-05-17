This treaty was presented to Parliament in May 2021.

UK/Peru: Treaty on the Mutual Recognition of Degrees

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2566-1, CP 431PDF, 2.39MB, 74 pages

Explanatory memorandum: UK/Peru: Treaty on the Mutual Recognition of Degrees

Published title: Treaty on the Mutual Recognition of Degrees between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Peru.

