The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mrs Jane Woolfenden

Teacher reference number: 8773547

Teacher’s date of birth: 30 March 1966

Location teacher worked: Greater Manchester, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 28 April 2021 to 29 April 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Jane Woolfenden, formerly employed in Greater Manchester, north west England

Teacher misconduct

Published 17 May 2021