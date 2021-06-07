Information for local authorities who will receive funding to support disadvantaged children during the 2021 Easter, summer and Christmas holidays.

Documents

Holiday activities and food programme 2021

HTML

Holiday activities and food programme 2021: S31 grant determination letter

PDF, 191KB, 12 pages

Details

The holiday activities and food programme 2021 will provide grant funding to local authorities to coordinate free holiday provision for eligible children.

This guidance for local authorities explains:

  • the aims and objectives of the programme
  • what the funding covers
  • how the funding will be allocated

The grant determination letter:

  • sets out payments for the 2020 to 2021 and 2021 to 2022 financial years
  • includes supporting guidance outlining how we intend local authorities to use the funding

The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.

Published 16 December 2020
Last updated 7 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated payment schedule and added information on COVID-19 for summer 2021 in 'Holiday activities and food programme 2021'.

  2. Added information on safeguarding requirements and a link to allergies guidance for schools.

  3. Added the 'Holiday activities and food programme 2021: S31 grant determination letter'. Updated the guidance to include updated information on funding and new sections on payments and reporting, support for local authorities, standards for holiday provision and Ofsted registration.

  4. First published.

    Direction: Jamshed Javeed barred from managing independent schools
    Resources
    A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Jamshed Javeed s
    Reforms to teacher development
    Resources
    Outline of the reforms to initial teacher training (ITT), the early ca
    Ofqual board minutes for 2021
    Resources
    Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2021.Docum