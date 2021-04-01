Information about licence-linked qualifications, the awarding organisations that offer these qualifications, and how to find an approved training provider.

Before you apply for a front line SIA licence, you need to train for a ‘licence-linked’ qualification. This is so we can be sure you have the skills and knowledge you need to hold a licence and do your job safely.

You do not need a licence-linked qualification to get a non-front line licence or a key holding licence.

Once you have successfully got the qualification you need for a front line licence, the awarding organisation will tell us. We must get this notification before you can submit your licence application. Otherwise, you will not be able to submit the application.

If you are applying for a licence for the first time, you must have got your qualification within the last 3 years.

If you are applying for a licence you have held before, you need to get a new qualification if it is longer than 3 years since your old licence was active.

Search for a training provider

You must get your training from an approved training provider. These are providers that have been approved by awarding organisations that offer SIA-licence-linked qualifications.

We do not give training ourselves. We do not get any money from training providers’ course fees.

Search for an approved training provider.

Qualification for a cash and valuables in transit licence

To apply for a front line cash and valuables in transit licence, you must hold one of the current qualifications we list below.

In certain situations, we will accept an older qualification.

Current qualifications

We accept the following qualifications:

Level 2 Award for Working as a Cash and Valuables in Transit Operative within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN)



Older qualifications

If you are applying for a cash and valuables in transit licence and you have held it before, we may accept an older qualification. We only do this if it has been less than 3 years since your old licence became inactive.

If it has been longer than 3 years since your old licence became inactive, you need to get a new, current qualification before you can apply for a new licence.

We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2015 and 2021:

Level 2 Award for Working as a Cash and Valuables in Transit Operative within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: Laser Learning Awards NOCN



We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2010 and 2015:

Level 2 Award in Cash and Valuables in Transit, awarded by: Highfield Qualifications Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN)



We accept the following qualifications awarded until 2010:

Level 2 Award in Cash and Valuables in Transit, awarded by: National Open College Network (NOCN)



Qualification for a close protection licence

To apply for a front line close protection licence, you must hold one of the current qualifications we list below.

In certain situations, we will accept an older qualification.

Current qualifications

We accept the following qualifications:

Level 3 Certificate for Working as a Close Protection Operative within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: Highfield Qualifications National Open College Network (NOCN) Pearson Qualifications Network (QNUK) SFJ Awards



Older qualifications

If you are applying for a close protection licence and you have held it before, we may accept an older qualification. We only do this if it has been less than 3 years since your old licence became inactive.

If it has been longer than 3 years since your old licence became inactive, you need to get a new, current qualification before you can apply for a new licence.

We accept the following qualifications awarded until 2015:

Level 3 Certificate in Close Protection, awarded by: Edexcel Highfield Qualifications Industry Qualifications Limited (IQ)



We accept the following qualifications awarded until 2010

Certificate in Protective Security, awarded by: Buckinghamshire New University

Level 3 Certificate in Close Protection, awarded by: City & Guilds

Level 3 BTEC Certificate in Close Protection Operations, awarded by: Edexcel



Qualification for a door supervisor licence

To apply for a front line door supervisor licence, you must hold one of the current qualifications we list below.

In certain situations, we will accept an older qualification.

Current qualifications

We accept the following qualifications:

Level 2 Award for Working as a Door Supervisor within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN) Pearson Qualifications Network (QNUK) SFJ Awards

Award for Door Supervisors in the Private Security Industry (Scotland) at SCQF Level 6, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications



Older qualifications

If you are applying for a door supervisor licence and you have held it before, we may accept an older qualification. We only do this if it has been less than 3 years since your old licence became inactive.

From 1 October 2021 we will only accept an older qualification if both of the following statements are true:

it has been less than 3 years since your old licence became inactive

you also hold one of the top-up qualifications listed below

If it has been longer than 3 years since your old licence became inactive, you need to get a new, current qualification before you can apply for a new licence.

We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2015 and 2021:

Level 2 Award for Working as a Door Supervisor within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Education Qualifications and Awards Ltd (EQ Awards) (formerly AoFAQ) Highfield Qualifications Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN) Pearson Qualifications Network (QNUK) SFJ Awards

Award for Working as a Door Supervisor within the Private Security Industry (Scotland) at SCQF level 6, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications Industry Qualifications Limited (IQ) Pearson



We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2010 and 2015:

Level 2 Award in Door Supervision, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) City & Guilds Edexcel (Pearson) EDI Highfield Qualifications Industry Qualifications Limited (IQ) Laser Learning Awards NOCN

Award in Door Supervision (Scotland), awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) City & Guilds Edexcel EDI Highfield Qualifications Industry Qualifications Limited (IQ) SQA (Awarding Body)



We accept the following qualifications awarded until 2010:

Level 2 Award in Door Supervision, awarded by: ASET EDI NOCN

Level 2 Award in Door Supervision (Scotland), awarded by NOCN

Level 2 Award in Door Supervision (Northern Ireland), awarded by NOCN

Level 2 BTEC Award in Door Supervision, awarded by Edexcel

Level 2 BTEC Award in Door Supervision (Scotland), awarded by Edexcel

Level 2 Certificate for Door Supervision, awarded by: ASET EDI

Level 2 National Certificate for Door Supervision, awarded by: BIIAB City & Guilds

Level 2 National Certificate for Door Supervision (Northern Ireland), awarded by BIIAB

Level 2 National Certificate for Door Supervision (Scotland), awarded by: BIIAB City & Guilds

National Progression Award in Security Operations: Door Supervision (Scotland), awarded by SQA

Top-up qualifications

We will accept the following top-up qualifications:

Level 2 Award for Door Supervisors in the Private Security Industry (Top up)

Award for Door Supervisors in the Private Security Industry (Top up), awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications



Required qualifications for key holding

There are no training and qualifications required for a key holding licence.

However, if the activities undertaken when you respond to a call-out may include those defined as manned guarding activities. If you undertake such activity you will need the appropriate front line licence and its associated qualification.

More information about manned guarding.

Qualification for a public space surveillance (CCTV) licence

To apply for a front line public space surveillance licence, you must hold one of the current qualifications we list below.

In certain situations, we will accept an older qualification.

Current qualifications

We accept the following qualifications:

Level 2 Award for Working as a CCTV Operator (Public Space Surveillance) within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN) Pearson Qualifications Network (QNUK) SFJ Awards

Award for Working as a CCTV Operator (Public Space Surveillance) within the Private Security Industry (Scotland) at SCQF level 6, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications



Older qualifications

If you are applying for a public space surveillance licence and you have held it before, we may accept an older qualification. We only do this if it has been less than 3 years since your old licence became inactive.

If it has been longer than 3 years since your old licence became inactive, you need to get a new, current qualification before you can apply for a new licence.

We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2015 and 2021:

Level 2 Award for Working as a CCTV Operator (Public Space Surveillance) within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) City & Guilds Education Qualifications and Awards Ltd (formerly AoFAQ) Highfield Qualifications IQ/SFJ Awards Laser Learning Awards NOCN Pearson

Award for Working as a CCTV Operator (Public Space Surveillance) within the Private Security Industry (Scotland) at SCQF level 6, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) City & Guilds Highfield Qualifications IQ/SFJ Awards Pearson



We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2010 and 2015:

Level 2 Award in CCTV Operations (Public Space Surveillance), awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) City & Guilds Edexcel EDI Highfield Qualifications Industry Qualifications (IQ) Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN)

Award in CCTV Operations (Public Space Surveillance) (Scotland), awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) City & Guilds Edexcel EDI Highfield Qualifications Industry Qualifications (IQ) SQA



We accept the following qualifications awarded until 2010:

Level 2 Certificate for CCTV Operatives (Public Space Surveillance)

ASET Certificate for CCTV Operatives (Public Space Surveillance) in Scotland, awarded by EDI

National Certificate for CCTV Operators (Public Space Surveillance)

National Certificate for CCTV Operators (Public Space Surveillance) (Scotland), awarded by BIIAB

Level 2 Award for CCTV Operators (Public Space Surveillance)

Level 2 Award for CCTV Operators (Public Space Surveillance) Scotland, awarded by City & Guilds

Level 2 BTEC Award in CCTV Operations (Public Space Surveillance)

Level 2 BTEC Award in CCTV Operations (Public Space Surveillance) (Scotland), awarded by Edexcel

Level 2 Award for CCTV Operations (Public Space Surveillance)

NOCN Award in CCTV Operations (Public Space Surveillance) (Scotland), awarded by NOCN

National Progression Award in Security Operations: CCTV (Public Space Surveillance) (Scotland), awarded by SQA

Qualification for a security guarding licence

To apply for a front line security guarding licence, you must hold one of the current qualifications we list below.

In certain situations, we will accept an older qualification.

Current qualifications

We accept the following qualifications:

Level 2 Award for Working as a Security Officer within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN) Pearson Qualifications Network (QNUK) SFJ Awards

Award for Security Officers in the Private Security Industry (Scotland) at SCQF Level 6, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications



Older qualifications

If you are applying for a security guarding licence and you have held it before, we may accept an older qualification. We only do this if it has been less than 3 years since your old licence became inactive.

From 1 October 2021 we will only accept an older qualification if both of the following statements are true:

it has been less than 3 years since your old licence became inactive

you also hold one of the top-up qualifications listed below

If it has been longer than 3 years since your old licence became inactive, you need to get a new, current qualification before you can apply for a new licence.

We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2015 and 2021:

Level 2 Award for Working as a Security Officer within the Private Security Industry, awarded by: Education Qualifications and Awards Ltd (EQ Awards) (formerly AoFAQ) British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications IQ/SFJ Awards Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN) Pearson Qualification Network (QNUK)



We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2010 and 2015:

Level 2 Award in Security Guarding, awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) City & Guilds Edexcel EDI Highfield Qualifications Industry Qualifications Limited (IQ) Laser Learning Awards National Open College Network (NOCN)

Award in Security Guarding (Scotland), awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) City & Guilds Edexcel EDI Highfield Qualifications Industry Qualifications Limited (IQ) SQA



We accept the following qualifications awarded before 2010:

Award in Security Guarding (Scotland), awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping (BIIAB) City & Guilds EDI NOCN

City & Guilds Level 2 BTEC Award in Security Operations

National Certificate for Security Guards

Top-up qualifications

We will accept the following top-up qualifications:

Level 2 Award for Security Officers in the Private Security Industry (Top up)

Award for Security Officers in the Private Security Industry (Top up), awarded by: British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) Highfield Qualifications



Qualification for a vehicle immobilising licence

To apply for a front line vehicle immobilising licence, you must hold one of the current qualifications we list below.

In certain situations, we will accept an older qualification.

Current qualifications

We accept the following qualifications:

Level 2 Award in Vehicle Immobilisation in the Private Security Industry, awarded by: Pearson

Older qualifications

If you are applying for a vehicle immobilising licence and you have held it before, we may accept an older qualification. We only do this if it has been less than 3 years since your old licence became inactive.

If it has been longer than 3 years since your old licence became inactive, you need to get a new, current qualification before you can apply for a new licence.

We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2015 and 2021:

Level 2 Award for Working as a Vehicle Immobiliser within the Private Security Industry, awarded by Pearson BTEC

We accept the following qualifications awarded between 2010 and 2015:

Level 2 Award in Vehicle Immobilisation, awarded by Edexcel

We accept the following qualifications awarded until 2010:

Level 2 BTEC Award in Vehicle Immobilisation, awarded by Edexcel

1 April 2021

