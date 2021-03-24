 
Secure I.T. Environments extends relationship with University of Chichester

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd , one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced that it has extended its long-standing relationship with University of Chichester . A new multi-year maintenance and support contract has been signed that will see Secure I.T. Environments work across the university’s two sites at Bishop Otter and Bognor.

 

The new contract covers a range of services including repairs, support and preventative maintenance, and room cleans at both sites. Secure I.T. Environments will be responsible for all room infrastructure including air conditioning, fire suppression, UPS systems and generators.

 

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments said, “We’re very pleased to be extending our relationship with University of Chichester, which we have worked with at different times for over a decade, including previously building a new data centre. The institution shares our commitment to high standards of support and maintenance in the data centre industry.”

 

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

 Secure I.T. Environments Ltd  is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

 

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.

 

Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

