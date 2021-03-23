Vocational qualifications obtained in connection with constructing Phase One of HS2.
Documents
High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report - 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 (web version)
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2499-2 Unnumbered act paper PDF, 1.04MB, 21 pagesOrder a copy
High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report - 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 (print version)
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2499-2 Unnumbered act paper PDF, 1.31MB, 24 pagesOrder a copy
High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 (web version)
PDF, 316KB, 14 pages
High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 (print version)
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2119-9PDF, 1.7MB, 16 pages
High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 (HTML version)
HTML
High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 (web version)
PDF, 123KB, 8 pages
High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 (print version)
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1093-3PDF, 253KB, 12 pages
Details
Reports of vocational qualifications gained by people employed in constructing Phase One of HS2, by type of qualification and activity, between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2020, as well as an overall assessment of the costs of vocational training for relevant qualifications.
The Transport Secretary is required to report on this under the High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 in order to inform Parliament and the wider public.
