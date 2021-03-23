Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No order made: Mr James Dathan

PDF, 205KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr James Dathan

Location teacher worked: Cheshire, north west of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 3 March 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Dathan formerly employed in Cheshire, north west of England.

Assessment component files: 2021
Resources
Assessment framework specification files for software suppliers develo
HS2 Phase One vocational qualifications reports, 2017 to 2020
Resources
Vocational qualifications obtained in connection with constructing Pha
Benchmark your schoolâ€™s financial data
Resources
Benchmark your income and expenditure against another school or trust.

Published 23 March 2021