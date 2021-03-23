Assessment framework specification files for software suppliers developing management information systems (MIS).

Documents

Assessment component files: 2021

ODS, 22.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Assessment component files: 2021

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 113KB

Details

These files are for suppliers developing software that will help local authorities, schools and academies to electronically submit 2020 assessment data using their MIS.

The files specify the framework against which teachers assess pupils’ attainment in the national curriculum. For each key stage or year group, they specify the:

  • subjects
  • subject components or attainment targets (for example, reading and writing are components of English)
  • nature of assessment
  • possible outcomes

The framework also includes special educational needs criteria.

The assessment component files include:

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr James Dathan
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
HS2 Phase One vocational qualifications reports, 2017 to 2020
Resources
Vocational qualifications obtained in connection with constructing Pha
Benchmark your schoolâ€™s financial data
Resources
Benchmark your income and expenditure against another school or trust.

  • A comp - the main assessment component file which contains all valid parameters
  • A subj - containing the subject codes and descriptions
  • A type - giving access to the codes and descriptions of all assessment methods
Published 23 March 2021