2019/2020 cohort finished their studies in UK Universities after being awarded a Chevening scholarship.

Guatemala Chevening Scholars Welcome Home Event

The British Embassy in Guatemala organized a “welcome home” event for Chevening Scholars. It was an opportunity look back on a year of study, achievements and cultural activities in the UK, and to open up new opportunities as the scholars become part of the global Chevening Alumni network.

The British Ambassador to Guatemala, Nick Whittingham, hosted a virtual reception, with special guests; and Scholars were able to interact in real time, while enjoying a programme of specially curated speeches and entertainment, including the opportunity to know more on the history of whisky.

Ambassador Whittingham encouraged scholars to continue pursuing their dreams whilst building a better Guatemala, especially in the difficult times faced due to the pandemic and other challenges.

Guatemalan awarded scholars are:

  • Ana Lucía González Muñoz, MA International Heritage Management, University of Birmingham
  • Grecia Anaí Rosal Rosales, MSc International Social and Public Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science
  • Daniela Da Costa Franco, MSc Health and Society: Social Epidemiology, University College London
  • Javier Zelada de León, LLM International Law and International Relations, University of Bristol

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university. To know more please visit Chevening Scholarship.

Published 26 February 2021