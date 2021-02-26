2019/2020 cohort finished their studies in UK Universities after being awarded a Chevening scholarship.

Honduras Chevening Scholars Welcome Home Event

The British Embassy organized a “welcome home” event for Chevening Scholars. It was an opportunity look back on a year of study, achievements and cultural activities in the UK, and to open up new opportunities as the scholars become part of the global Chevening Alumni network.

The British Ambassador for Honduras, Nick Whittingham, hosted a virtual reception, with special guests; and Scholars were able to interact in real time, while enjoying a programme of specially curated speeches and entertainment, including the opportunity to know more on the history of whisky.

Ambassador Whittingham encouraged scholars to continue pursuing their dreams whilst building a better Honduras, especially in the difficult times faced due to the pandemic and other challenges.

Honduran awarded scholars are:

  • Sofia Alejandra Maradiaga, MSc Behavioural and Economic Science in University of Warwick
  • Jose Daniel Madrigal Cerrato, MSc Urbanisation and Development in London School of Economics and Political Science
  • Jose Menelio Bardales Urbina, MSc Structural Engineering in University of Birmingham

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university. To know more please visit Chevening Scholarship.

LMI for All: Developing and enhancing a labour market information database
Resources
#LMI for All is provided by the Department for Education (@EducationGo
DCDC Internship programme
Resources
Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC) runs a paid internsh
Guatemalan students return from studying in the UK with Chevening
Resources
EnglishEspaÃ±ol2019/2020 cohort finished their studies in UK Universit

Published 26 February 2021