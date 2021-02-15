School support recovery offer: coronavirus (COVID-19)

How school leaders can get help from system leaders to overcome challenges they have faced following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This guidance is for schools facing educational issues or closure, and covers:

  • primary, middle, secondary and all through local authority maintained schools
  • academies and free schools
  • local authority maintained special schools
  • special academies and free schools
  • pupil referral units
  • alternative provision (AP) academies and free schools

It explains how school leaders can apply for free support from an experienced system leader.

A system leader is either a National Leader of Education, MAT (multi-academy trust) CEO, or teaching school lead who has experience in supporting schools.

