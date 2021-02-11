Guidance for training providers: what you need to know if you will be delivering SIA licence-linked training after 1 April 2021.

Read ‘Get Training’ to understand how you must deliver (and quality assure) SIA licence-linked qualifications from 1 April 2021. This document will replace our ‘Introduction to Learning Leading Towards Licence-linked Qualifications’.

Published 11 February 2021
