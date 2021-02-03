Supplier relief for schools

How schools and academy trusts should support suppliers through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This guidance covers:

  • how to determine if you are a contracting authority - and therefore whether this guidance applies to you
  • the overarching principles and guidance on how to review and respond to supplier requests for support

This guidance is consistent with the advice previously issued to reflect Procurement Policy Note 02/20 (expired 30 June 2020) and Procurement Policy Note 04/20 (expired 31 October 2020).

